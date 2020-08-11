site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Sogard will be on the bench Tuesday against the Twins.
Sogard sits after starting three straight games. It wouldn't be a big surprise to see his playing time dip with the return of Luis Urias, who starts at third base in this one.
