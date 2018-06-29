Brewers' Eric Sogard: Notches RBI in victory
Sogard hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Thursday's victory over the Reds.
Sogard has played sparingly since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 25, and Thursday's RBI was just the second he has recorded this season with the Brewers. He will see a start here or there but is mainly being limited to pinch-hit duty for now.
