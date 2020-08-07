site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Eric Sogard: On bench Friday
Sogard isn't in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Even with right-hander Trevor Bauer on the mound for the Reds, Sogard will play a bench role in the series opener Friday. Brock Holt will step in at third base, leading off.
