Brewers' Eric Sogard: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Sogard is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
He will head to the bench with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Chicago. Luis Urias will start at third base and bat eighth.
