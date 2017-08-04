Brewers' Eric Sogard: Out of lineup Friday
Sogard is not in Friday's lineup against the Rays, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Sogard will take a seat for the second straight day while mired in a bit of a slump, hitting just .074/.138/.074 since the All-Star break. Hernan Perez makes another start at second base in his place for the series opener.
