Brewers' Eric Sogard: Out vs left-hander
RotoWire Staff
Sogard is not starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Sogard will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Rich Hill starting for the Twins. Jedd Gyorko is starting at the hot corner in his place.
