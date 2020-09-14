Sogard is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Sogard will unsurprisingly take a seat with southpaw Kwang Hyun Kim twirling for the Cardinals in Game 1, but the infielder's playing time against right-handed pitching has been trending down as well. Before entering the lineup for Sunday's 12-0 loss to the Cubs, Sogard hadn't started in any of the Brewers' previous seven games. Luis Urias has clearly supplanted Sogard as the team's everyday third baseman at this point.

