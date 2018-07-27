Brewers' Eric Sogard: Re-joins Brewers on minors deal
Sogard inked a minor-league contract with Milwaukee on Friday.
Expect Sogard to report to Triple-A Colorado Springs after being released by the organization earlier this month. Across 55 games with the Brewers in 2018, he hit just .134/.241/.165 with two RBI and three stolen bases. Though it's unlikely he will make an impact at the major-league level during the rest of the season, he provides added infield depth within Milwaukee's system.
