Sogard agreed to a one year contract with the Brewers on Thursday.

Sogard will be back with the Brewers for another season after his bounce-back 2017 campaign. After missing all of 2016 with a knee injury, the utility infielder compiled a respectable .273/.393/.378 line in 94 games while helping Milwaukee push for a playoff spot. He could fight for a spot in the starting nine, though ideally he'll reprise his role as a utility man for the Brewers.