The Brewers recalled Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Sogard was demoted to Triple-A in early May due to his struggles at the plate -- slashed .100/.194/.150 in 60 at-bats -- but will return to the Brewers with struggling shortstop Orlando Arcia optioned to the minors. The 32-year-old didn't look much better in Colorado Springs, going 11-for-48 in 11 games. Sogard should serve as infield depth for the Brewers, with Tyler Saladino and Hernan Perez helping to fill in at shortstop.

