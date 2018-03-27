Sogard said his neck is going to be fine, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sogard was scratched from the starting lineup of Tuesday's spring game with some neck stiffness, but he was still able to register a pair of at-bats. Both Sogard and manager Craig Counsell downplayed the issue after the game, with Counsell noting that Sogard wouldn't have played Tuesday if the team thought a trip to the disabled list was at all possible. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air, but even if Sogard isn't ready to go by Thursday, he shouldn't be that far behind.