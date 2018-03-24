Brewers' Eric Sogard: Scratched from Saturday's contest
Sogard was scratched from Saturday's spring game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The reason for Sogard's removal from the lineup is unclear at this point. Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it was a lineup mixup and nothing injury-related, but more should be known following the conclusion of Saturday's exhibition.
