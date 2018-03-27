Brewers' Eric Sogard: Scratched from Tuesday's game
Sogard (neck) was removed from the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sogard had been out since Saturday with a stiff neck but was originally listed in the team's lineup Tuesday. Jonathan Villar took his place at second instead. No official reason has been given for the scratch, but presumably the team felt that he wasn't yet ready to return from his injury. The issue wasn't expected to be serious, but with just two days remaining before the season starts, there's a chance he isn't ready to go by Opening Day.
