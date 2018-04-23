Brewers' Eric Sogard: Sees consecutive starts
Sogard went 1-for-6 with a double and two RBI while starting the Brewers' last two games at shortstop.
Sogard had started just six games all season prior to Saturday, but he was in the lineup both that day and Sunday in place of an injured Orlando Arcia (ankle). Sogard surprised with a .771 OPS in 2017, but things have not gone nearly as well in 2018: his first and only two RBI both came in Saturday's game, and he owns just a .463 OPS through 21 games. Arcia is on track to return to action Tuesday, which will push Sogard back into a reserve role.
