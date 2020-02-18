Sogard appears to be destined for a platoon with Jedd Gyorko at third base this season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As a left-handed hitter, Sogard would see the majority of starts at the position. He could also see time in the middle infield or corner outfield spots if the Brewers want to get both Sogard and Gyorko into the lineup. If both players fail to impress, Ryon Healy or Brock Holt could enter the conversation at the hot corner.