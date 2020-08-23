site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-eric-sogard-sits-again-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Sits again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 23, 2020
at
11:37 am ET 1 min read
Sogard is not in the lineup Sunday at Pittsburgh.
The 34-year-old sat against lefty Derek Holland on Saturday, and he remains out of the lineup Sunday despite righty JT Brubaker taking the mound. Sogard is 5-for-35 over his past 10 games. Luis Urias will start at the hot corner Sunday for the
Brewers. More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read