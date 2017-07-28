Sogard is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.

The Brewers seem content keeping Sogard in a platoon at second base, so he'll hit the bench for a night off with lefty Jose Quintana throwing for Chicago in the series opener Friday. Hernan Perez will man the keystone in his place.

