Brewers' Eric Sogard: Sits out against lefty Friday
Sogard is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
The Brewers seem content keeping Sogard in a platoon at second base, so he'll hit the bench for a night off with lefty Jose Quintana throwing for Chicago in the series opener Friday. Hernan Perez will man the keystone in his place.
