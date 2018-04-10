Brewers' Eric Sogard: Three hits in victory
Sogard went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two doubles in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.
Sogard got off to a rough start, going just 1-for-14 over his first nine games, but he excelled at the plate Monday, notching the three hits and also laying down a key sacrifice bunt that eventually led to the Brewers scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. Monday's contest was just the third Sogard has started through 11 games this season, and he is going to remain a part-time player for the foreseeable future. However, if he is able to build on Monday's hitting display, he could earn himself some added starts.
