Sogard went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Pirates on Saturday.

Sogard stepped up to the plate against Richard Rodriguez with a runner aboard in the bottom of the ninth and ended the game with a long ball to right field. The walkoff was a rare highlight in a down season for the 34-year-old, who is slashing a paltry .179/.289/.244 through 90 plate appearances.