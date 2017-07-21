Brewers' Eric Sogard: Will join Brewers on Friday
Sogard (ankle) is set to rejoin the Brewers prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sogard has been out since early July with a nagging ankle injury, but spent the past two days with Low-A Wisconsin on a rehab assignment. The infielder appears good to go and should be able provide an added boost to a sliding Brewers' offense when he's placed in the lineup. Throughout the season, Sogard has hit .331/.438/.485 with three home runs and 14 RBI.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...