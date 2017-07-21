Sogard (ankle) is set to rejoin the Brewers prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sogard has been out since early July with a nagging ankle injury, but spent the past two days with Low-A Wisconsin on a rehab assignment. The infielder appears good to go and should be able provide an added boost to a sliding Brewers' offense when he's placed in the lineup. Throughout the season, Sogard has hit .331/.438/.485 with three home runs and 14 RBI.