Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in action Friday
Thames (foot) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Thames missed Thursday's game after exiting Wednesday with a bruised foot. The slugger will hit atop the order for Friday's series opener while manning first base. He is batting .382/.475/.735 with three home runs and eight RBI over his last 12 games.
