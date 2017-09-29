Play

Thames (foot) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Thames missed Thursday's game after exiting Wednesday with a bruised foot. The slugger will hit atop the order for Friday's series opener while manning first base. He is batting .382/.475/.735 with three home runs and eight RBI over his last 12 games.

