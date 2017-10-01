Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in lineup Sunday
Thames (foot) is starting in left field and batting third in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Thames left Saturday's contest early after fouling a ball off his right foot. After an evening of rest, he's set to rejoin the starting lineup for Game 162. He'll look to close out his strong 2017 campaign on a positive note at the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Leaves game after fouling another ball off foot•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in action Friday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Out with foot injury•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: X-rays come back negative•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Exits with foot injury•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sits versus lefty Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...