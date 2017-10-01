Play

Thames (foot) is starting in left field and batting third in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Thames left Saturday's contest early after fouling a ball off his right foot. After an evening of rest, he's set to rejoin the starting lineup for Game 162. He'll look to close out his strong 2017 campaign on a positive note at the plate.

