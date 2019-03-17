Thames is 7-for-20 with two home runs and five RBI across his last eight games.

Thames got off to a slow start in spring training but has begun to find his stroke since missing a game with a foot bruise. Jesus Aguilar will begin the season as the starter at first base while Thames is the top backup and bench bat, while he could also see some time in the corner outfield for the Brewers.

