Thames will bat leadoff and start at first base Saturday against the Padres.

The Brewers started Ryan Braun at first base for the first two games of the season as the Brewers faced a pair of left-handed starting pitchers, but Thames earns the nod against righty Luis Perdomo on Saturday. The 31-year-old has a walk in two pinch-hit appearances thus far and will serve as table-setter for trade-acquisitions Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain.