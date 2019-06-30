Thames went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

His solo shot in the fourth inning snapped an 11-game homer drought for Thames, although he only started six of those 11 contests. On the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .270/.383/.522 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 75 games.