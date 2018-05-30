Thames (thumb) was given the green light to resume hitting Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Thames will able to begin swinging a bat following surgery on his thumb April 27, and it shouldn't be long before he's able to start a minor-league rehab stint. The 31-year-old first baseman hit .250 with seven home runs and 13 RBI in 22 games prior to landing on the disabled list.

