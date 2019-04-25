Brewers' Eric Thames: Clubs another home run
Thames went 2-for-4 with two runs score and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Thames did his part to try and power Milwaukee's offense Wednesday, but didn't end up receiving much help from his teammates. The 32-year-old is slashing .273/.327/.614 with five home runs and 12 RBI through 44 plate appearances, and could end up seeing more frequent starts at first base given Jesus Aguilar's continued struggles at the plate.
