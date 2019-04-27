Thames went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Mets.

Thames belted a double to right field in the third inning, extending Milwaukee's lead to three. The 32-year-old has fared well in his past three games at the plate, collecting four hits, including three extra-base hits, along with five RBI over that stretch.

