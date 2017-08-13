Brewers' Eric Thames: Continues to crush Reds pitching
Thames went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Reds.
Thames has feasted on Reds pitching all year, hitting 10 homers in just 12 games against Cincinnati. He had been slumping some coming into the series, and really he's been a significant batting average drain since the beginning of May, but he's tied for sixth in the NL in home runs with 27. The stolen base was his first since May 23.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...