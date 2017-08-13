Thames went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Thames has feasted on Reds pitching all year, hitting 10 homers in just 12 games against Cincinnati. He had been slumping some coming into the series, and really he's been a significant batting average drain since the beginning of May, but he's tied for sixth in the NL in home runs with 27. The stolen base was his first since May 23.