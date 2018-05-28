Thames (thumb) could be cleared to begin baseball activities this week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He is visiting a doctor on Tuesday in hopes of getting clearance. This is the one month mark of his thumb surgery. His fill-in at first base, Jesus Aguilar, has hit .325/.390/.595 with nine home runs in 146 plate appearances, so Thames may not have as many at-bats waiting for him when he is healthy.