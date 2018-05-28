Brewers' Eric Thames: Could begin baseball activities this week
Thames (thumb) could be cleared to begin baseball activities this week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He is visiting a doctor on Tuesday in hopes of getting clearance. This is the one month mark of his thumb surgery. His fill-in at first base, Jesus Aguilar, has hit .325/.390/.595 with nine home runs in 146 plate appearances, so Thames may not have as many at-bats waiting for him when he is healthy.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Working back from surgery•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Headed for second opinion, surgery likely•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to DL with torn UCL in thumb•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: To undergo MRI on thumb•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sits against lefty Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start