Brewers' Eric Thames: Could play in spring game Monday
Thames (thumb) will begin playing in extended spring training games Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He took his initial round of batting practice Friday, so he is slowly progressing. The bigger question regarding Thames is what type of role will be waiting for him when he returns. Jesus Aguilar, Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana are currently sharing two lineup spots, so Thames may not even be able to start every time the Brewers face a right-hander, and he will certainly sit against all lefties.
