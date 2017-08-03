Brewers' Eric Thames: Cranks 25th homer
Thames went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Thames went deep off Luke Weaver in his first at-bat, then racked up three strikeouts without a hit in his next four appearances. While he has cooled down considerably after belting 11 home runs in April, the left-handed slugger now has his season total up to 25. Thames should continue batting second in the order against right-handed pitching.
