Thames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Thames' only hit of the night was a big one, opening the scoring with the long ball off Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. This is the second time Thames has reached the 25-homer plateau. The first baseman has added 61 RBI and 67 runs scored in 148 games this year.

