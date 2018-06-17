Brewers' Eric Thames: Crushes two home runs
Thames went 2-for-4 with a pair of long balls and four RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Milwaukee.
Thames was just 1-for-10 with six strikeouts since his return from thumb surgery, but Sunday might have been the slump-breaker he was looking for. Not only did he hit two long balls, they were pretty clutch ones at that. He lead off the bottom half of the first with one before launching a three-run shot in the ninth to nearly finish off a late rally.
