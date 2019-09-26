Play

Thames exited Thursday's game against the Reds with bilateral hamstring discomfort.

It's worth noting that Thames told reporters prior to Thursday's game that he was dealing with some notable aches and pains, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The first baseman should be considered day-to-day; he'll likely undergo further evaluation before the Brewers determine his status for the team's final series of the regular season.

