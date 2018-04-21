Thames went 1-for-3 on Friday with a double, an RBI, a run scored, two walks and a stolen base in the Brewers' 8-0 win over Miami.

Thames did a little bit of everything Friday night, as he earned his RBI on a bases-loaded walk and also struck out twice as well. The stolen base was his second of the year, and he now has 12 RBI in 19 games. Although his batting average sits at .250, Thames has an OPS of 1.032. Much like last year, the lefty slugger is off to a powerful start, and is leading all first basemen with seven home runs.