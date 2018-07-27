Thames went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Giants.

Thames looked rusty in his first two games after coming off the disabled list, going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts, but he fared far better at the plate Thursday night. Thames hit leadoff in each of the last 11 games he started, which has helped maximize his at-bats of late.

