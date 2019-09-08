Updating a previous report, Thames is included in the Brewers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. He'll start at first base and bat fifth.

The lineup the Brewers released earlier in the day initially included Tyler Austin at first base, but manager Craig Counsell apparently decided to make a late adjustment to the starting nine. Thames will now make a rare entry into the lineup with a southpaw (Jon Lester) on the bump for the opposition.