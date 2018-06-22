Brewers' Eric Thames: Drives in three, scores twice
Thames went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.
Thames hit his first triple of the season when he drove a ball to straightaway center field in the seventh inning, narrowly missing a home run. He has exhibited an all-or-nothing approach at the plate since his return from the disabled list (thumb), striking out 10 times but also slugging two home runs with seven RBI and five runs scored in 26 at-bats.
