Thames exited Sunday's game against the Mets early with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Thames was lifted in the third inning after striking out against Noah Syndergaard. The reason for his removal was not clear, so we'll await word from the Brewers on that front. He was replaced by Jesus Aguilar at first base.

