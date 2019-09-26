Thames (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Reds in the second inning, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear what forced Thames' early exit, though he said he prior to the game that he was dealing with some notable aches and pains, per Haudricourt, and appeared to tweak his hamstring in Wednesday's contest. Yasmani Grandal took over at first base for Thames, with Manny Pina entering the game to play catcher.