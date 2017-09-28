Brewers' Eric Thames: Exits with foot injury
Thames was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds after fouling a ball off his foot in the eighth inning, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thames, who just missed his ankle guard with the foul ball, went down in a heap and appeared to be in some serious pain afterwards. Eric Sogard came in to finish the at-bat for him and struck out, putting Thames at 1-for-2 with two walks on the night. Specifics regarding the injury should become clearer once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's contest. If he's forced to miss any action, Jesus Aguilar would likely fill in at first base.
