Thames went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's victory over the Astros.

September has been good to Thames thus far, as he has raised his OPS from .860 to .874 in just three games. Thames and Yasmani Grandal have formed a platoon at first base since the Brewers traded Jesus Aguilar at the trade deadline, with Thames starting at the position in every game against a right-handed starter, and Grandal starting there against all lefties, since Aug. 2.