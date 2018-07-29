Thames went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base, and three runs scored Saturday against the Giants.

Thames' well-rounded effort was highlighted by his second three-run game of the season and his first stolen base since June 29. Despite AT&T Park being one of the worst in the major leagues for left-handed hitters, he has enjoyed a productive weekend series against the Giants going 4-for-10 with four runs scored and three doubles across the first three games of the series.