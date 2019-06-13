Brewers' Eric Thames: Finds power stroke
Thames went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run in Wednesday's victory over the Astros.
Thames went nearly the entire month of May without a home run, but he has picked up in the pace of that department of late, hitting four home runs over nine games since May 30. He is platooning with Jesus Aguilar at first base, but just three southpaws have started against the Brewers since May 17, which has allowed Thames to play nearly every day. Thanks to his recent hot stretch, his OPS now sits at a healthy .865 for the season.
