Brewers' Eric Thames: Gets second homer of season
Thames went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 5-4 defeat for the Brewers against the Cubs.
It was the second long ball of the year coming off a 31-homer campaign for Thames, who tagged Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks with a fifth-inning two-run blast. He's now slashing .238/.360/.571 through 21 at-bats and although he probably won't hit for a high average or light it up against left-handed pitching, Thames looks like he'll be good for plenty of homers once again in 2018.
