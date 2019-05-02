Thames will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Rockies.

Thames is in the lineup for the third straight game, this time filling in for a resting Jesus Aguilar after replacing Christian Yelich (back) in the outfield Tuesday and Wednesday. Yelich is trending toward a return to the lineup this weekend against the Mets and Aguilar's bat has finally awoken from its season-long slumber, so Thames' run of steady at-bats may soon come to an end.