Thames provided all the offense in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Reds, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer.

After missing Monday's tilt with a groin strain, Thames looked back to full health in mashing his sixth dinger of the season. The lefty is now up to third in the league in the home run department, behind only Bryce Harper and Charlie Blackmon, and figures to be a lineup mainstay against right-handed pitching.