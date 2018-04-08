Thames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

It's his third home run of the season and second in as many days, as half of his hits through nine games have left the yard. Thames made an impressive return to MLB last year with 31 homers, and so far in 2018 he seems intent on blowing past that total.

