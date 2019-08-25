Thames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old has gone deep in back-to-back games, giving him 19 homers and 51 RBI on the year. Thames will still sit against most lefties, but he should see enough playing time down the stretch to be useful in shallower fantasy formats if he keeps showcasing his power.

